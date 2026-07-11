Lalonde’s Arrival Could Be A Big Help For The Penalty Kill

When the Bolts won the Cup in 2019-20, they had an 86% success rate on the PK. The only teams better than them in that department had not made it past the second round and had therefore played fewer games. In 2020-21, their PK success rate was 84.1%, second-highest among teams that advanced past the first round. Only the Dominique Ducharme-led Canadiens had a better success rate at 91.8% with Carey Price in net and the likes of Shea Weber on defense.