Montreal Canadiens
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Opinion: Are Canadiens Fans Overreacting?
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 29, 2026 4:24 PMPublished Nov 29, 2026 4:24 PM
Updated Nov 29, 2026 5:30 PM
The Montreal Canadiens have lost their last four games, which has made some fans nervous.
On Saturday night, the Montreal Canadiens lost a fourth game in a row, this time 6-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights. For some fans, this calls for extreme measures; on social media, some are calling for Martin St-Louis’ dismissal, and, according to TVA Sports' Felix Seguin, a Canadiens fan threw his jersey on the ice in Vegas when the locals scored their sixth goal. A very particular way to throw in the towel, which we’ve seen a few times at Toronto Maple Leafs games over the years.
It was the first time this year the Canadiens lost four games in a row; they currently have 32 points and have dropped to the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. In other words, Montreal is still in a playoff spot.
It’s worth adding a bit of context. One of the Habs' most exciting young players, Ivan Demidov, has played only 2 games this season, which means they’ve played 25 games without him. Captain Nick Suzuki has missed six games due to injury and looks like he’s playing through it. Newly appointed alternate captain Josh Anderson, a dynamo early in the season, is also injured and has missed eight games so far, like Chris Kreider. On the blueline, Mike Matheson has missed 18 games and Kaiden Guhle five and counting, leaving the Canadiens with a very young, inexperienced defense corps.
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Every team deals with injuries, but when key players are out, it’s not surprising to see results suffer. In fact, the Canadiens wouldn’t have had the early success they did without their depth players stepping up. Last November, the Canadiens had lost five games in a row, and that was without significant injuries. The picture isn’t as grim as some fans would have you believe.
As for those advocating for Martin St-Louis's dismissal, given the team’s health woes, it would be shocking to see that happen. It’s not like the coach has lost the room either; his players are still happy to be playing under him, and he’s a big selling point for the franchise. When Dylan Larkin explained his decision to come to Montreal, he mentioned that the idea of playing for the Hall of Famer was part of the equation.
Right now, the Canadiens are suffering from a generalized crisis of confidence; is that on the coach? Personally, I believe the answer is in the players’ minds; they need to shake this off and regain their confidence. Ivan Demidov’s return could help greatly. A confident player makes better decisions on the ice and is less likely to commit mistakes. Demidov’s return will also alleviate pressure on the team’s top players.
The Canadiens aren't on the verge of missing the playoffs; they still have plenty of time to right the ship. Fans should take a deep breath and watch their team weather the storm. It may take some time, but it will happen. Of course, someone who has paid to be at the game and bought a jersey is free to do whatever they please with it, but they may regret it in the long run.
Upon further investigation, David Lépine is a Canadiens fans who had his Dobes jersey for over a year and follows the team around a lot, but says he acted in the emotion of the moment.. An earlier post states that he would throw his jersey onto the ice if Cole Caufield didn't score and he did just that.
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