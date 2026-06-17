Potential Canadiens Draft Target: Juho Piiparinen

The defense-first rearguard knows how to play defense in all three zones; he can hold the blueline on the attack, clog up the neutral zone and hunt pucks like the best of them in his own zone, making life difficult for opposing forwards. There may be room to grow the offensive side of his game, but it’s hard to say what his ceiling could be on that side of the puck at the moment. Still, he can make a solid first pass out of the zone, helping his side’s transition game.