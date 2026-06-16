Canadiens Potential Draft Target: Liam Ruck

Born and raised in British Columbia, the identical twins grew up watching the Vancouver Canucks, which featured Daniel and Henrik Sedin. They’ve said in the past that they would like to play together, which is hardly surprising given their mental connection, but if that’s not possible, they’ll adapt. Given that Liam is ranked 20th in the final Central Scouting Ranking of North American skaters while Markus is ranked 23rd, it won’t be easy for a team to draft them both, but it could happen through savvy draft maneuvering and trading. The Canucks have two picks in the first round and another one early in the second round. Could they be tempted to do what they did to claim the Sedin brothers and trade their 33rd overall pick to move up? It wouldn’t be shocking, as history does tend to repeat itself. If a team does manage to get both brothers, it would get quite the offensive duo.