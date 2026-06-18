Potential Canadiens Draft Target: Ryan Lin

The Montreal Canadiens are aware of the fact that finding good right-shot defensemen is no easy task, and stockpiling a few in the pipeline wouldn’t hurt. At the 2025 draft, they picked Bryce Pickford out of the WHL, and they weren’t disappointed as the right-shot blueliner put up 83 points in 55 games in his last season in junior hockey. The Habs could be tempted to drink from the same well if Vancouver Giants rearguard Ryan Lin is still available when they take to the stage.