Report: Canadiens Goalie Available For Trade

The Canadiens are reportedly open to moving this goalie.

According to The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta, the Montreal Canadiens have made goaltender Samuel Montembeault available for trade on deadline day.

Montembeault has had a tough 2025-26 season for the Canadiens, so it is understandable that they are open to moving him. This is especially so if he was used in a trade package to land an upgrade between the pipes.

In 24 games this season with the Canadiens, Montembeault has an .874 save percentage and a 3.37 goals-against average. With numbers like these, it might be hard for the Canadiens to find a taker for him and his $3.15 million cap hit until the end of next season. 

However, it will be interesting to see if the Canadiens end up moving Montembeault ahead of the trade deadline. Perhaps a team out there could be willing to take a chance on him if they believe he could bounce back from a change of scenery. 

