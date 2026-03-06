Report: Canadiens Goalie Available For Trade

Montembeault has had a tough 2025-26 season for the Canadiens, so it is understandable that they are open to moving him. This is especially so if he was used in a trade package to land an upgrade between the pipes.
In 24 games this season with the Canadiens, Montembeault has an .874 save percentage and a 3.37 goals-against average. With numbers like these, it might be hard for the Canadiens to find a taker for him and his $3.15 million cap hit until the end of next season.
However, it will be interesting to see if the Canadiens end up moving Montembeault ahead of the trade deadline. Perhaps a team out there could be willing to take a chance on him if they believe he could bounce back from a change of scenery.