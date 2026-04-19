Rona Hits Big With Its New Canadiens Based Ad Campain

Given just how superstitious hockey fans are, that’s a campaign that’s sure to get people talking about RONA. That’s just one example of the craziness that takes over Montreal when the Canadiens are in the playoffs. Last week, former NHLer turned radio host Georges Laraque organized an event in which he had fans climb the stairs of the St-Joseph Oratory on their knees to bring good luck to the Habs. Back in 1993, when the Habs won their last Stanley Cup, coach Jacques Demers had made a pilgrimage to the Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupre Basilica during the series against the Quebec Nordiques, and the Habs had won their next two games against the Nordiques; the rest is history.