Rona Hits Big With Its New Canadiens Based Ad Campain

When the Montreal Canadiens make the playoffs, everyone in Habsland wants to pitch in to help the team, and hardware store RONA is no exception...
Over the years, hardware store RONA has been a major advertising partner of the Montreal Canadiens, and it's stepped up its advertising in Quebec in recent years. The ad campaign “Mike Chez Rona” has been so successful that no one in the province can hear the Knacks’ song My Sharona without hearing the jingle in their head, and on March 26, a Mike Chez RONA bobblehead was even given as a promotional item at the Bell Center in
With the Canadiens making the playoffs for a second year in a row, RONA has decided to bring back its advertising campaign, “RONA on touche du bois” (RONA we touch wood). Last year, they brought a big stack of wood (which they sell, of course) and had fans touch it to bring luck to the Canadiens; this time around, though, they stepped up their game.
This year, they’ve obtained Patrice Brisebois’ stick from the 1993 playoffs, and starting Friday, for the first home game of the series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, they’ll be in the vicinity of the Bell Centre to allow as many fans as possible to touch the bois glorieux, the glorious wood.
Appearing on TVA’s morning news show Salut Bonjour, a RONA representative explained that they’d be going around to surprise fan gatherings and allow them to touch Brisebois’ stick to bring luck to the team.
Given just how superstitious hockey fans are, that’s a campaign that’s sure to get people talking about RONA. That’s just one example of the craziness that takes over Montreal when the Canadiens are in the playoffs. Last week, former NHLer turned radio host Georges Laraque organized an event in which he had fans climb the stairs of the St-Joseph Oratory on their knees to bring good luck to the Habs. Back in 1993, when the Habs won their last Stanley Cup, coach Jacques Demers had made a pilgrimage to the Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupre Basilica during the series against the Quebec Nordiques, and the Habs had won their next two games against the Nordiques; the rest is history.
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