Game 10 - Canadiens vs Blackhawks: The First Game Without Suzuki

The Canadiens have won six of the last 10 duels between the two sides and will hope to win their first game without Suzuki, which would be a huge confidence boost. The Hawks have only six points in nine games, which may be just what the doctor ordered for the Habs, who are 12th in the Eastern Conference with 10 points in nine games. The game is set for 8:00 PM, and you can catch it on TSN2 in English and RDS in French. Morgan MacPhee and Peter MacDougall will referee, while James Tobias and Ben O'Quinn will serve as linesmen.