The Canadiens’ French Connection

More than that though, they’ve become good friends off the ice: “It’s hard to create chemistry, but when you’ve created a friendship, you spend time with guys on the road…” said Bolduc. “You go out to dinner with the boys. You’re 100% right that we spend a lot of time together. On the road, we go out to dinner, spend afternoons together, and we’ve got solid chemistry off the ice that translates on the ice, and we’re happy with how it’s going.” As the Trois-Rivières native gave his take on the situation, his two linemates nodded in agreement.