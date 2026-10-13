Game 6: Canadiens vs Sabres – Struggling Playoff Foes Come to Town

Montreal Canadiens
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David Kirouac-Imagn Images
David Kirouac-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2026 11:00 AMPublished Oct 13, 2026 11:00 AM
Updated Oct 13, 2026 11:19 AM
The Buffalo Sabres will be in town on Tuesday night and their elimination at the hands of the Montreal Canadiens in May is surely still fresh on their mind...
Before heading to Washington on Tuesday night, the Montreal Canadiens will host the Buffalo Sabres at the Bell Centre. The two teams played a nail-biting second-round series last season. The Habs won on an Alex Newhook overtime goal in Game 7, but the Sabres had a 39-25 shot advantage that night and felt they should have won the series. On Tuesday night, they’ll have a chance to avenge their elimination.
In the regular season, the two teams met four times and split the series, each winning one at home and one on the road, and both scoring 13 goals. They could not have been more evenly matched. Unlike the Canadiens, though, the Sabres made many offseason changes, bidding farewell to Alex Tuch, Bowen Byram, Jordan Greenway, Logan Stanley, and Luke Schenn, to name a few. They’ve added Louis Crevier, Olen Zellweger and Dennis Gilbert. Over six games this season, they scored 16 goals and went 3-3-0, leaving them in sixth place in the Atlantic Division, they leapfrogged the Habs last night with a win over the Florida Panthers. Meanwhile, the Canadiens are 2-2-1 with five points for seventh place in the Atlantic Division and 23rd in the league, having scored 15 goals.
The Sabres are struggling in net. Alex Lyon has yet to make his season start and is day-to-day; Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has one win, a 4.02 goals-against average, and a .782 save percentage; and Colten Ellis has one win, a 2.91 GAA, and an .880 SV. Meanwhile, in Montreal, Jakub Dobes also has one win with a 4.43 GAA and a .856 SV, while newly recalled Jacob Fowler is 1-1-0 with a 1.46 GAA and a .938 SV.
At Monday’s practice, the Canadiens spent a lot of time working on their anemic power play ( a single goal in 17 opportunities for a 5.9% success rate), which is currently 31st in the league, just like the Sabres’. Florian Xhekaj returned to practice but left after a few minutes, clearly still bothered by a minor ailment. St-Louis refused to confirm whether he’d run the same formation with 11 forwards and seven defensemen or to confirm which goaltender would get the first game of the back-to-back.
In the regular season, Dobes has a 3-0-0 record against the Sabres with a 2.00 GAA and .937 SV, while Fowler has lost his only start against Tuesday night’s visitors, posting a 4.13 GAA and a .846 SV. Will St-Louis give the youngster a third straight start, or will he let Dobes back between the posts? Hard to sit Fowler after he pitched a perfect game against the Detroit Red Wings. The Florida native was absolutely flawless through regulation, overtime and the shootout.
As for the Sabres, Ellis got the start on Monday against the Florida Panthers, so it makes sense for Luukkonen to start. The former has a 1-0-0 record against the Habs, surrendering three goals in a 5-3-win last season and a .870 SV, while the latter is 2-2-0 with a 3,95 GAA and a .871 SV.
Up front, captain Nick Suzuki has 26 points in 21 games against the Sabres, the same total as newcomer Chris Kreider, but the veteran has faced them 40 times to reach that total. Sniper Cole Caufield ranks third with 16 points in 18 games.
Tage Thompson leads the Sabres in points against the Habs with 23 points in 20 games; Rasmus Dahlin has 21 points in 24 games; and Jack Quinn comes in third place with six points in 12 games. Unfortunately for Buffalo, Dahlin was injured in Sunday's game and didn't make the trip to Montreal.
Beware, the game starts at 6:30 PM, and you can catch it in French on RDS 2 and in English on TSN 2. It will be the first of four duels between the two sides this season. The Canadiens have won six of their last 10 games against the visitors and will no doubt hope to improve that record. Jake Brenk and Pierre Lambert will be the officials on the night while Ryan Daisy and Tommy Hughes will be the linesmen.
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