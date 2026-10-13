Game 6: Canadiens vs Sabres – Struggling Playoff Foes Come to Town

In the regular season, the two teams met four times and split the series, each winning one at home and one on the road, and both scoring 13 goals. They could not have been more evenly matched. Unlike the Canadiens, though, the Sabres made many offseason changes, bidding farewell to Alex Tuch, Bowen Byram, Jordan Greenway, Logan Stanley, and Luke Schenn, to name a few. They’ve added Louis Crevier, Olen Zellweger and Dennis Gilbert. Over six games this season, they scored 16 goals and went 3-3-0, leaving them in sixth place in the Atlantic Division, they leapfrogged the Habs last night with a win over the Florida Panthers. Meanwhile, the Canadiens are 2-2-1 with five points for seventh place in the Atlantic Division and 23rd in the league, having scored 15 goals.