THN Yearbook Predicts Big Season For Canadiens Players

The Canadiens have a fifth player expected to put up more than 60 points: Juraj Slafkovsky. The publication projects 68 points, a five-point drop from last season’s output. In the fifth year of his NHL career, I don’t see the power forward taking a step back. On the contrary, I believe he’s poised to take another step forward. Last season was an eye-opener for the big Slovak; he realized he can be more than a complement to the Suzuki-Caufield duo if he plays the right way. Now that he knows how to do that, I expect him to get going right from the get-go and put up points consistently.