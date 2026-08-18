Where Should Canadiens Suzuki Land In NHL Network's Top 20 Centers Right Now Rankings

From a pure point-production standpoint, Suzuki was fifth amongst all centers last year, trailing only Connor McDavid (138 points), Nathan MacKinnon (127 points), Macklin Celebrini (115 points), and Mark Scheifele (103 points). However, Suzuki is more than points on the scoresheet for the Canadiens. This past season, he ranked sixth in the NHL in faceoffs taken with 1,449, or 32.2% of all Habs faceoffs, and when he was on the ice, the Sainte-Flanelle outshot its opponent 94-58. His contribution is so valuable to the Canadiens that he finished fifth in Hart Trophy voting, earning one first-place vote, 19 fourth-place votes, and 35 fifth-place votes for 102 points. He was light-years away from first place (Nikita Kucherov with 1,436 points), but those votes show how well regarded he is in the NHL.