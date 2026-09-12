Three Canadiens Make NHL.com’s Top Prospects List

NHL.com has released its top prospect list, and once again this year, the Montreal Canadiens have a strong presence in the rankings.
Earlier this week, NHL.com released its Top 26 prospects list, and the Montreal Canadiens have three players on the list: forward Michael Hage, defenseman David Reinbacher and goaltender Jacob Fowler. Hage is ranked at number eight, while Reinbacher lands at number 20 and Fowler gets the 24th spot. Hage and Reinbacher weren’t on the list last season, while the netminder was 24th back then as well.
Hage gets the eighth spot thanks to his stellar performances in the NCAA last season (52 points in 39 games) and his part in Canada’s bronze medal World Junior Championship finish (15 points in seven games, leading all scorers in the tournament). The article highlights the fact that he could be the answer to the Canadiens’ long-running search for a second-line center. The hype around the 21st overall pick in the 2024 draft is very real in Montreal, and his performance at development camp did nothing to temper expectations.
It sure feels like the front office believes that, especially since their reported targets in the trade market have been top-six wingers rather than centers. While it was a disappointment for the fans to hear that Hage decided to go back to Michigan for his junior year, ultimately it should help get him ready to make the steep jump between the NCAA and the professional level, likely at the tail end of this season, once the NCAA season and the Frozen Four Tournament are over.
Knowing the Canadiens, they’ll likely break him in slowly and not throw him into the deep end right away, a bit like they started Lane Hutson on the second power play in his first season rather than make him quarterback the first unit right away. Even Demidov, when he made his debut at the tail end of the 2024-25 season, wasn’t thrown on the second line right away. Still, the Habs brass will hope Hage takes to the pro level like a fish to water and his ready to step into a top-six role quickly.
As for Reinbacher, who was the fifth overall pick at the 2023 draft, NHL.com has him in 20th place and projects him as “a reliable second-pair defenseman who can kill penalties, retrieve pucks and make efficient outlet passes. His best fit would be alongside an aggressive, puck-moving, left-shot partner.” In other words, a partner for Lane Hutson.
Clearly, that’s what the Canadiens are hoping for when they drafted him, but three years later, one has to wonder if he will live up to his potential. He’s had a plethora of injuries over the years that have hindered his development. If he can get one fully healthy season, we may finally see exactly what Reinbacher is about. Montreal already has another defenseman whose health is hit-and-miss, and they don't need another defenseman who struggles with the same thing.
As mentioned recently in another article, if Guhle cannot start the season, Reinbacher should get an extended look at camp and could very well make the opening night roster.
Finally, the article calls Fowler “one of hockey's premier young goaltenders” and praises his composure and positioning, adding that his success at all previous levels suggests above-average starting potential. The netminder will hope to make the team out of camp, but the fact that Samuel Montembeault is still with the Canadiens might make it hard to do.
Fowler doesn’t have to clear waivers before being sent down to Laval, which makes assigning him to the Rocket the easy answer. However, his performance last season suggests he is ready for the NHL, and while he’s only 21 years old (22 in November) and needs to see plenty of ice time, being sent down to the AHL may not be great for motivation. Still, it’s hard to imagine a world in which he outduels Montembeault at camp and the Canadiens decide to waive their former starter.
Kent Hughes is not the type of GM who enjoys losing assets for nothing through waivers. When he couldn’t send Cayden Primeau down without going through waivers anymore, the GM elected to keep three netminders on the roster rather than biting the bullet. Despite Montembeault’s disastrous last season, he still holds more value than Primeau ever did, and it would be an absolute shock if Hughes decided to gamble that he would go unclaimed.
Still, even if Fowler is sent down to start the season, if Montembeault falters, he won’t have as long a leash as he had last season, and the Canadiens won’t wait until December to try to address the issue.
While fans will likely have to wait until the end of the season to get their first taste of Hage, they should see plenty of Reinbacher and perhaps even Fowler unless Montembeault finds a way to get back to his former self.