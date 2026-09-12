Three Canadiens Make NHL.com’s Top Prospects List

Clearly, that’s what the Canadiens are hoping for when they drafted him, but three years later, one has to wonder if he will live up to his potential. He’s had a plethora of injuries over the years that have hindered his development. If he can get one fully healthy season, we may finally see exactly what Reinbacher is about. Montreal already has another defenseman whose health is hit-and-miss, and they don't need another defenseman who struggles with the same thing.