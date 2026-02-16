Three Canadiens’ Olympians Through To Quarterfinals

Whoever wins that elimination game will take on Slafkovsky and Slovakia in the quarterfinal. The Slovaks surprised everyone by finishing atop Group B with wins over Finland and Italy and a 5-3 defeat against Sweden. The Canadiens’ first-overall pick at the 2022 draft has been his country’s most valuable player, gathering six points in three games, and he’s now his country’s second-highest goal scorer in Olympic history with 10 goals. At least for one more game, he gets to keep chasing Marian Hossa, who has 14 goals.