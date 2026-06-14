Today In Canadiens’ History: Montreal Drafted a Hall of Fame Member

Unfortunately, they would only keep the talented blueliner for four seasons, from 1978-79 to 1981-82, when they traded him to the Washington Capitals. He was part of a four-player package with Brian Engblom, Doug Jarvis and Craig Laughlin that netted the Canadiens Rick Green and Ryan Walter. The latter would have one of the best seasons of his career that year, putting up 75 points, but he was never able to replicate the feat. Still, both Green and Walter went on to play big roles in the Canadiens’ 1985-86 Stanley Cup conquest.