Today In Canadiens’ History: Montreal Drafted a Hall of Fame Member

On June 14, 1977, the Montreal Canadiens drafted an excellent defenseman, but they wouldn't keep him for long.
On June 14, 1977, the NHL draft was held in Montreal, and while the Montreal Canadiens didn’t hit any home runs in the first round, picking Mark Napier and Norm Dupont, they did find a diamond in the rough with the last pick of the second round, when they called Rod Langway to the stage.
Unfortunately, they would only keep the talented blueliner for four seasons, from 1978-79 to 1981-82, when they traded him to the Washington Capitals. He was part of a four-player package with Brian Engblom, Doug Jarvis and Craig Laughlin that netted the Canadiens Rick Green and Ryan Walter. The latter would have one of the best seasons of his career that year, putting up 75 points, but he was never able to replicate the feat. Still, both Green and Walter went on to play big roles in the Canadiens’ 1985-86 Stanley Cup conquest.
Meanwhile, Langway would go on to play 994 NHL games, putting up 329 points, picking up 851 penalty minutes, and finishing with a plus-276 rating. However, after winning a Cup with the Canadiens in 1978-79, he never won another championship. He last played in the NHL in 1992-93, having only played with the Canadiens and the Capitals. However, he wasn’t ready to hang them up yet and spent three seasons in minor leagues (ECHL, IHL, and AHL).
He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2002 and, unsurprisingly, chose to be inducted in the Capitals' colours, the team he spent 11 seasons with. Langway won two Norris Trophies, was elected to the NHL All-Star Teams three times and took part in six All-Star games.
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