Canadiens Potential Draft Target: Maddox Dagenais

While it’s likely that in an ideal world, the Montreal Canadiens would be able to trade their first-round pick to fix one of the team’s existing needs, there’s no guarantee that there will be a deal to be made before the draft. Kent Hughes has always been very active on the draft floor, but he won’t make a move unless he feels it’s the right move. He won’t be desperate to trade the 28th overall pick, and should he end up keeping it, there are a few interesting players likely to go around that draft position that the Habs could consider. This article will focus on one of them: Maddox Dagenais.