Why The Canadiens Are Operating Like A Well-Oiled Machine

And it’s not only through the good times. Patrik Laine hasn’t played since October, and we’ve not heard a peep out of him. Samuel Montembeault has been cast aside this season after failing to find his game, and he didn’t moan or pout; no, he pranked Jakub Dobes after his Game 7 win over the Bolts. Gallagher was on track to play 1,000 games with the Canadiens before the end of his contract, but he took being a healthy scratch like a pro, saying he would always be ready when called upon. Arber Xhekaj was a healthy scratch for Game 7 of the first-round series against Tampa, and when the players came back to the room after the win, he was there to greet them with the widest smile on his face.