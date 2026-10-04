Young Canadiens Fuming After Second Period Collapse

I think we got a little complacent in the second, thinking we were too good, so that’s a good learning lesson, but it just can’t happen on Tuesday. […] We kept turning pucks over through the neutral zone, which is never good, and on the long changes and the penalty kill, they got power-play goals, so we were just shooting ourselves in the foot. We’ve probably learned from that already, so we've got to be better from that. We must be accountable to each other; guys in this room feel like they could have played better. I don’t think short camp is an excuse; every team is doing it. We even got an extra game, so we can’t put it like that. I know how good of a team we are, and obviously we’ve got a big matchup coming on Tuesday.