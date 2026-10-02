Two Canadiens In Celebrini’s Top-5 Players Under 23 Years Old

It will be interesting to see how the five players chosen by Celebrini fare point-wise this season. Of course, there’s more to the game than points, but generally, the best players find a way to contribute on the scoreboard. Top pick Bedard is currently sidelined because of a shoulder injury and has already been ruled out of the Hawks’ first three games; while he’ll travel with the team, he won’t play. It will be interesting to see how many of the 84 games he can suit up for. So far, his most productive season yielded 75 points.