Two Canadiens In Celebrini’s Top-5 Players Under 23 Years Old
A few young Montreal Canadiens players received very high praise from high places this week. Find out which ones and why right here.
Young San Jose Sharks star and captain Macklin Celebrini was recently asked to rank his top-5 players under 23 years old in an Instagram reel, and the result was interesting, especially for Montreal Canadiens fans. While most people would argue that Celebrini himself should be at the top of that list, he took himself out of the equation right away, which was the right thing to do.
He then ranked Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard first, followed by New York Islanders blueliner Matthew Schaefer, then chose 18-million-dollar AAV man Leo Carlsson from the Anaheim Ducks. Finally, in fourth place, he opted for Lane Hutson and added Ivan Demidov in fifth place.
About Hutson, he stated that he was “such a special player” and followed that up with, “How about Demidov? He’s a really skilled player. These two are really a great duo, and [it’s] fun to watch them play.”
While it’s always good for players’ confidence to see they’ve landed in various rankings released by media members, there’s something special about being recognized as part of the elite by their peers.
It will be interesting to see how the five players chosen by Celebrini fare point-wise this season. Of course, there’s more to the game than points, but generally, the best players find a way to contribute on the scoreboard. Top pick Bedard is currently sidelined because of a shoulder injury and has already been ruled out of the Hawks’ first three games; while he’ll travel with the team, he won’t play. It will be interesting to see how many of the 84 games he can suit up for. So far, his most productive season yielded 75 points.
Meanwhile, reigning Calder Trophy winner Scheafer put up 59 points in 82 games in his rookie season, and if he stays healthy, it’s almost a given that he’ll improve on that total. As for Carlsson, in three NHL seasons, he’s never played a full 82-game calendar, and he’s never put up more than 67 points. Will he be able to compete in all 84 games this season? Can he take a big step and become a point-per-game player? Last year he had 67 points in 70 games.
As for Hutson, he went from 66 points in 82 games as a rookie to 78 points in 82 games as a sophomore. This season, he’ll also benefit from Chris Kreider’s presence. The Habs defenseman has a knack for creating space and shooting lanes for himself, but he doesn’t have the hardest shots; that won’t matter with an ace deflector trying to tip it in front of the netminder. The pair has already started working on puck tipping in practices, and in time, we should see some clear results on the ice.
As for Demidov, he led all rookies in points in his first year with 62 points in 82 games, but if he gets more playing time with Juraj Slafkovsky this season, that number could go up. The two players have fantastic chemistry, and if they can see more of each other at even strength, they could both increase their production.
Speaking of Slafkovsky, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was asked by TVA Sports who he considers the Canadiens’ biggest weapon on the ice, and he chose the big Slovak. Crosby explained:
I think he can produce in a lot of different ways: big body, he does a lot, he’s physical, he reads the ice well, he can score. He has an impact in a lot of different ways.
High praise indeed for the former first-overall pick at the 2022 NHL draft. When TVA Sports relayed the information, the power forward could hardly believe it.
Do you think the three young Habs will live up to the hype and expectations this season?