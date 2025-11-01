Game Day: Nashville Predators Hope To Get Back On Track Against Struggling Flames

Oct 30, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Dan Vladar (80) allows goal by Nashville Predators right wing Matthew Wood (71) (not pictured) during the second period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Eric Hartline-Imagn Images.

The Nashville Predators return to Bridgestone Arena Saturday afternoon to face the Calgary Flames.

The Preds took a quick, one-game trip to Philadelphia, where they dropped their third straight game 4-1 against the Flyers. Former Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras paced the Flyers with two goals, while Jamie Drysdale and Travis Konecny (empty-net) scored the other two goals for Philly.

The only bright spot for the Preds Thursday was forward Matthew Wood, who notched his first career NHL goal to cut the Flyers’ lead to 2-1 in the second period. It would turn out to be the only one the Preds would get against netminder Dan Vladar, who came into the game with a 3-2-0 mark.

The same issue that has plagued the Preds all last season and the first 11 games of 2025-26 lingered at Xfinity Mobile Arena: not scoring enough goals. Nashville has now scored two or fewer goals in nine of its 12 games this season.

On Saturday, Nashville will try and improve their 4-6-2 overall record as the Flames come to town.

Here is everything you need to know prior to the matinee matchup.

Game Day

Who: Nashville Predators (4-6-2) vs. Calgary Flames (2-8-2)

When: 2:30 Pm CT at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

TV: FanDuel Sports Network South

Radio: 102.5 The Game

Lines (BetMGM

Flames

+1.5 (-220)

O 6 (+100)

+110

Predators

-1.5 (+180)

U 6 (-120)

-135

Injury Update

Preds defenseman Adam Wilsby did not play Thursday in Philadelphia and is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Captain Roman Josi remains week-to-week with an upper-body injury. Neither player practiced on Friday in Nashville.

Preds Broadcasters To Be Inducted Into Team’s Golden Hall

During the first intermission of Saturday’s game, the Preds will honor Pete Weber and Terry Crisp by enshrining the broadcasting duo into the Predators’ Golden Hall.

Weber is in his 28th season on the Predators’ broadcast team and 11th as the club’s primary play-by-play voice. He has called over 2,000 Predators games.

Over the first 24 Predators seasons, Crisp provided analysis on the team’s television broadcasts before retiring following the 2021-22 season. He partnered with Weber from the Preds’ inaugural season until 2013-14.

Team Leaders

Ryan O’Reilly leads Nashville with five goals and nine points, followed by Filip Forsberg with four goals and eight points. Erik Haula (2g-5a) has seven points, while Luke Evangelista (1g-5a) has six points.

Juuse Saros, who took the loss on Thursday against the Flyers, dropped to 4-4-2 for the season with a 2.86 goals-against average and .900 save percentage. Justus Annunen is 0-2-0, 4.09 GAA, .852 SP.

Nashville’s power play continues to struggle, ranking 31st at 11.1% (4-of-31).

The Preds’ penalty-kill unit is ranked sixth in the NHL at 87.8% (5-of-41).

Head To Head

Ryan O’Reilly has scored 30 points (11-19-30) in 46 career games against the Flames, including a hat trick in the last meeting on Jan. 4, 2025.

Filip Forsberg leads all Nashville skaters with 13 goals in 28 career games against Calgary. He recorded four assists in the 2024-25 season series vs. Calgary.

Scouting The Flames

It’s been a rough start for the Flames in the early going of the 2025-26 season. The club is 2-8-2 after 12 games, including a 4-3 shootout loss in Ottawa against the Senators on Thursday night in their last outing.

Nazem Kadri (3g-6a) leads Calgary with nine points, followed by Morgan Frost (2g-5a) with seven points. Blake Coleman has five goals and six points.

Dustin Wolf has struggled between the pipes for Calgary this season, posting a 2-7-1 record with a 3.44 GAA and .887 SP. Former Preds prospect Devin Cooley is 0-1-1 in two appearances with a 2.52 GAA and .923 SP.

The Flames are 7-of-48 on the power play (14.6%), good for 28th in the NHL.

On the penalty kill, Calgary is at 77.1% (11-of-48), 18th-best in the league.

All-Time Meetings

The Preds are 43-29-17 all-time against the Flames, including a 23-14-9 mark at home.

In their last 10 meetings with Calgary, the Preds are 5-4-1 and 2-2-1 in the last five get-togethers at Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators have only lost seven times in regulation to the Flames since Dec. 15, 2015 (14-7-6) and have picked up at least one point in 29 of their last 40 games (21-11-8).

