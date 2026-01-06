4 Nashville Predators prospects medal at World Junior Championships

Over the last two weeks, the top under-20 hockey players in the world competed for Gold at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota.

The Nashville Predators had seven prospects competing in the tournament: center Brady Martin (Canada), defenseman Cameron Reid (Canada), goalie Jack Ivankovic (Canada), forward Teddy Stiga (USA), forward Ryker Lee (USA), defenseman Daniel Nieminen (Finland) and defenseman Viggo Gustafsson (Sweden).

Four of the seven went home with medals on Monday as Canada defeated Finland, 6-3, in the Bronze Medal game, and Sweden defeated Czechia, 4-2, in the Gold Medal game.

Gustafsson (2024, 77th overall) played in two games for Sweden. It was his second time at World Juniors. This season, he's played with AIK in Sweden's top professional league.

Martin (2025, 5th overall) had an impressive outing with Team Canada, recording eight points (four goals, four assists) in six games.

He was injured in the first period of the semifinal matchup against Czechia on Sunday, left the game and did not return. Martin was later seen with his right arm in a shoulder sling.

The Soo Greyhounds, Martin's junior team, put out a statement on Monday that Martin's injury is "not serious."

Reid (2025, 21st overall), played in seven games, recording one assist and had a plus/minus of three. He returns to the Kitchener Rangers, who he captains.

Ivankovic (2025, 58th overall) earned his way to a starting position toward the end of the tournament.

Ivakovic started in three games, winning two games, posting a .917 save percentage and a 2.33 goals against average. His wins were against Latvia, 2-1, and Slovakia, 7-1, in the quarterfinals. He was in the net for the 6-4 loss to Czechia in the semifinals.

For the United States, Stiga (2024, 55th overall) had three points (one goal, two assists) in five games and Lee (2025, 26th overall) had three points (two goals, one assist) in five games. Team USA fell to Finland, 4-3, in overtime in the quarterfinals.

Nieminen (2025, 163rd overall) played in seven games for Finland, but did not record a point.