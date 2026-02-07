CAA Steps Away From Nashville Predators GM Search After NHLPA Review

NHLPA review forces CAA out of Predators GM search. Conflict arises from Saban's representation and player contracts.
Creative Artists Agency will no longer be involved in the Nashville Predators' general manager search, exiting the effort after a review by the NHL Players' Association.
Owner Bill Haslam revealed during the Feb. 2 press conference, which announced that current GM Barry Trotz would retire once his replacement was found, that CAA would lead the search for a new GM.
Frank Seavalli reported on Wednesday that the Predators' hiring of CAA to head the search violated the NHLPA's rules and regulations, which prohibit any agency that represents NHL players from also having a role in front-office or coaching personnel hiring processes.
The Predators denied the report, saying there was no conflict of interest between the team and the NHPA in the search for a new GM, and that they'd proceed with CAA's leadership.