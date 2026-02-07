Logo
Nashville Predators
Powered by Roundtable
CAA Steps Away From Nashville Predators GM Search After NHLPA Review cover image

CAA Steps Away From Nashville Predators GM Search After NHLPA Review

Jack Williams
10m
Partner
131Members·2,319Posts
jackgwilliams@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge

NHLPA review forces CAA out of Predators GM search. Conflict arises from Saban's representation and player contracts.

Creative Artists Agency will no longer be involved in the Nashville Predators' general manager search, exiting the effort after a review by the NHL Players' Association.

Owner Bill Haslam revealed during the Feb. 2 press conference, which announced that current GM Barry Trotz would retire once his replacement was found, that CAA would lead the search for a new GM. 

Frank Seavalli reported on Wednesday that the Predators' hiring of CAA to head the search violated the NHLPA's rules and regulations, which prohibit any agency that represents NHL players from also having a role in front-office or coaching personnel hiring processes.

The Predators denied the report, saying there was no conflict of interest between the team and the NHPA in the search for a new GM, and that they'd proceed with CAA's leadership. 

The Sports Business Journal reported on Saturday that both the NHLPA and CAA met, with the final decision being for CAA to exit the search. 

The direct conflict of interest stemmed from a minority owner and former Alabama head football coach, Nick Saban, who is represented by CAA agent Jimmy Sexton. 

Haslam said during the Feb. 2 press conference that Saban would be a part of the GM selection committee. 

Two CAA agents, Pat Brisson and J.P. Barry, managed a combined 153 active contracts, including Jonathan Marchessault, Filip Forsberg, Brady Martin, Andreas Englund and Tyson Jost. 

Tags:Predators NewsBarry TrotzNashville Predators
Topics:Latest News