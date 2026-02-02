Nashville Predators GM Barry Trotz says family 'deserves his time' upon retirement announcement

Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz confirmed an early report that he intends to retire once a replacement is found.
In a press conference at Bridgestone Arena on Monday, Trotz expressed his gratitude for being part of the organization and the city of Nashville.
He intends to fulfill his managerial duties until a replacement is found and then will step into an advisory role after this season. Trotz still has a year left on his contract.
When asked why he chose to retire, he said he had devoted 20 years to the organization and now believes his family deserves his time.
"The number one thing for me is you get to a point in life where you owe time," Trotz said. "The great thing about this game is you're all in and you have to be if you want to be successful, and it takes a lot of time and energy.
"It also takes away a lot of things from your personal life. Your family, your wife, and your children, grandkids, you name it. For me, it became really clear that they deserve my time."
The Predators want to have a new GM hired by "Draft Day in June," but aren't limiting themselves to that date.
Predators owner Bill Haslam said the organization is working with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) to find a new GM.
Trotz, 63, became the second GM in team history in 2023, when he replaced David Poile.
He has been a long-time staple of the Nashville Predators franchise, serving as the team's first head coach from 1998 to 2014, posting a 551-479-60 record.
Trotz is the third-most-winning head coach in history, with 914 victories, and won the 2018 Stanley Cup as the Washington Capitals' head coach.
He said that he informed Predators owner Bill Haslam of his intent to retire in December. Haslam added that there was no disagreement between Trotz and management about his retirement.
"This is about Barry making a life decision," Haslam said. "Us, together, we've been talking about this for 30 days and what's the best way to do it, so we get the best possible result. I want to be as clear as I can. This has nothing to do with any disagreement with Barry or with a reflection of where we are or are not as a team."
Trotz's intention, in his time as GM, was to help the Predators win a Stanley Cup, and if it doesn't happen this season, he wants to put the organization in a position to do so.
"I do want to bring Stanley Cup to this organization. Can we do it in my short time frame? I don't know, but I do know that I want to set it up if I can't do it," Trotz said. "I want to set it up for my replacement to be in a fantastic spot...Everything's lining up for success. I do want to see a parade on Broadway in my lifetime."
On the upcoming trade deadline on March 6, Trotz added these next three games are important heading into the break. Added that focus is important to win in this league.
"My job, to be quite honest and transparent I'm asked 'Where are we?' and I said, 'I've got to listen to everything,' Trotz said. "We're not in the playoffs right now. I've gonna listen to everything...everything is on the table."
All together, Trotz said he wants to devote more of his time to his family and set up the organization to succeed and eventually win a Stanley Cup.
"When you surround yourself with good people, you sometimes get defined by what you do, not who you are. For me, you know, I love the game, but I still love my family."
The Nashville Predators will host the St. Louis Blues on Monday at Bridgestone Arena at 7 p.m. CST