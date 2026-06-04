Chris MacFarland Addresses Media For First Time As Predators GM

Following a comprehensive four-month search, Nashville’s new front office leader outlines his strategic vision to revitalize the franchise through foundational rebuilding and a winning Colorado pedigree.
The Nashville Predators' new general manager Chris MacFarland met the media in Nashville today for the first time.
It took the organization nearly four months to find a new GM; however, they got arguably the best one available.
MacFarland was hired as both the GM and the President of Hockey Operations, which was a step up from the role he previously had with the Colorado Avalanche.
It was a day that most Predators fans won't forget. As MacFarland talked through what is next for the organization.
“We can't wait to become part of the community here and dig in with my new teammates in the organization, and I’m super excited,” MacFarland said of his new opportunity. “We want to build something here…and make hockey something that's in the blood of every young Tennessee fan and build something really special.”
After, Predators Chairman and majority owner Bill Haslam explained how they ended up landing on MacFarland to lead the club.
“When you talk to other great general managers and presidents of hockey ops around the league, and I said, ‘If you were me, who would you go get?’ Haslam recalled. "And Chris’ name came up time and time again from the very best people in the League. And then you talk to other folks who are just associated and knew him from his time with the [Avalanche]; they all said the exact same thing. So, it took patience and took a little persistence, but I'm really thrilled to announce Chris MacFarland as our new General Manager and President of Hockey Operations for the Nashville Predators.”
“I said, ‘Mr. Haslam, is the goal here to make the playoffs, make a Wild Card, feel good about that and high five each other? Or is the goal here to build a team that can compete and try to bring a Stanley Cup to Broadway?’ MacFarland asked. “And he didn't hesitate. [He said], ‘The goal here is to try and win [a Stanley Cup].’ And that's really, quite honest, all I needed to hear.”
“Obviously there's work to do here, and we're not where we want to be, but there's a lot of good pieces here, and there's a lot of draft capital,” MacFarland said. “But, ultimately the results happen on the ice, and we just want to put our players and the team in the best position to have success and make life as easy for them off the ice so that they can focus on the job at hand, which is trying to win hockey games - which is not easy to do in this League.
“We're going to look to get better. How quick that happens? The players will dictate that… [Winning] is a really hard thing to do. But I think the first step first is to build, get the foundation right, get the right people in place on the hockey side and to work with the players to help them maximize their abilities. And then, we’ll go from there.”
As a Predators fan, this has to sound encouraging. They waited four months and got one of the league's best GMs to lead the team back in the right direction. And, based on what he said when he met the media, MacFarland is aware it's not going to be easy, but he is prepared to build this organization the right way, and that starts with a solid foundation.