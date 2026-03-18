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Fast Company: Matthew Wood Joins Elite Predators Goal-Scoring Pace

Dylan Loucks
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Matthew Wood's blistering start with the Predators puts him in elite company, matching historic goal-scoring paces and signaling a potential new offensive force.

It did not take long for Matthew Wood to make his mark with the Nashville Predators.

With his 15th NHL goal coming in just 62 games, Wood has already placed himself in rare company. Only two players in franchise history reached that milestone faster. Tanner Jeannot (48 games) and Filip Forsberg (52 games).

Jeannot burst onto the scene with a physical, goal-scoring rookie campaign, while Forsberg developed into one of the most dynamic offensive players the franchise has ever seen.

Now, Wood’s name sits alongside Forsberg's, which could be a sign that his early production is not just promising, but historically significant within the organization.

For a Predators team continuing to shape its next core, Wood’s scoring pace offers more than just numbers.

It provides evidence that Nashville may already have another impact forward emerging and one capable of contributing offense at a rate the franchise has rarely seen this early. The rookie has six points in his last six games.

And if this is just the beginning, the company he keeps may only get more exclusive.

Just two points out of a playoff spot, Nashville will host the Seattle Kraken on Thursday for a crucial game.

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