'He's Going To Be Out A Long Time': Predators Top Prospect Suffers Lower-Body Injury In Michigan Game

Dylan Loucks
14h
Nashville Predators star goalie prospect Jack Ivankovic's promising season hits a devastating halt after a brutal collision. Early reports suggest a lengthy recovery.

One of the Nashville Predators' top prospects Jack Ivankovic, was injured in Michigan's win over Notre Dame on Saturday.

The goaltender left in the second period. Early in the second, Notre Dame forward Danny Nelson fired a wrist shot from the low circle. He then lost his edge and fell into Ivankovic, injuring his left leg.

Ivankovic, 18, was having an unreal freshmen season for Michigan and just returned after winning Bronze at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championships with Team Canada.

The 6-foot goaltender was drafted with the 58th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft by the Predators. He is 17-4-0 on the year with a 1.92 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage for the No. 1 ranked Michigan Spartans.

After the game, Michigan head coach Brandon Naurato said Ivankovic is "going to be out a long time."

