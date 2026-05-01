Here's Why The Nashville Predators Are Rooting For Vegas Golden Knights In Game 6

A conditional draft pick fuels Nashville's hopes. See how Vegas's playoff success could significantly benefit the Predators' future.
The Nashville Predators have something to root for in this year's Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Despite being eliminated from contention back in early April, the Predators have a conditional 2027 NHL Draft pick from the Vegas Golden Knights that can be upgraded if Vegas reaches the Western Conference Final.
In the 2025 trade that sent Colton Sissons and Jeremy Lauzon to the Golden Knights for Nic Hague, the Predators also received a 2027 conditional third-round pick.
If the Golden Knights win two rounds, that pick upgrades to a second-round selection.
That'd give Nashville three picks in the first two rounds of the 2027 draft.
Vegas currently has the Utah Mammoth facing elimination in Game 6 on Friday in Salt Lake City, after a 5-4 double-overtime win on Wednesday that put the series at 3-2.
The Predators and the Golden Knights have made a handful of transactions between them over the past two years, beginning with Vegas star forward and 2023 Conn Smyth winner, Jonathan Marchessault, signing with Nashville in the 2024 offseason.
Along with the Hague trade, Nashville sent Cole Smith to the Golden Knights at the 2026 trade deadline for a 2028 third-round pick and defenseman Christoffer Sedoff.
The Golden Knights are getting solid production from their acquisitions from Nashville in the playoffs. Both Sissions and Smith have three points in five games, giving Vegas a boost from the bottom six.
Nashville saw consistent production from Hague in his first season, totaling 15 points in 62 games. On the other hand, Marchessault's play has steadily declined, posting a career-low 31 points in 62 games.
The Predators latest acquisition, Sedoff, has no points in 12 games this season with the Milwaukee Admirals and played in just one of the Admirals three playoff games.