Nashville Predators
Nashville Predators Trade Cole Smith To Golden Knights For Christopher Sedoff, Draft Pick cover image

Nashville Predators Trade Cole Smith To Golden Knights For Christopher Sedoff, Draft Pick

Jack Williams
21m
Jack Williams
21m
Updated at Mar 4, 2026, 04:03
Predators reshape roster, sending forward Cole Smith to Vegas for defenseman Sedoff and a future draft pick. Another busy night for Nashville.

The Nashville Predators front office is staying busy, making their second trade of the night to send Cole Smith to the Vegas Golden Knights for defenseman Christoffer Sedoff and a 2028 3rd round draft pick. 

This is the second transaction the Predators have made on Tuesday night as they sent Michael McCarron to the Minnesota Wild for a 2028 2nd-round draft pick. 

The Predators now have nine picks in the 2028 NHL Draft: two in the second and third rounds, one in the first round, and rounds four through seven. 

Smith's trade was written on the walls as he played just three seconds in the Predators' 3-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, likely due to the trading rule. Smith was originally scratched alongside McCarron. 

The 30-year-old, 6-foot, 3-inch center signed with the Predators out of college in 2020 and has 271 games with the team. This season, Smith had 10 points (6G, 4A) in 41 games and 31 penalty minutes, skating on Nashville's fourth line. 

He is in the final year of a 2-year, $2 millon contract and will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. 

Sedoff, a 24-year-old, 6-foot, 2-inch defenseman, was signed by the Golden Knights to a  3-year, entry-level contract in 2023, worth $2.61 million, which will expire at the end of this season. 

Sedoff has yet to play an NHL game, spending three seasons with the Henderson Silver Knights. This season, in 38 games, Sedoff has no goals, four assists and 15 penalty minutes. 

This is the third transaction the Predators have made with the Golden Knights since July 2024, after signing Jonathan Marchessault and trading for Nic Hauge. 

The Predators have about $30 million in cap space at the deadline, with seven contracts expiring this offseason.

Michael Bunting, Erin Haula, Tyson Jost and Nick Blankenburg will all be unrestricted free agents.

Justin Barron and Zach L’Heureux will be restricted free agents.

