'Mortality' Was One Of The Reasons Why Predators GM Barry Trotz Deiced To Retire

There were two separate occasions during Monday's press conference where Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz got choked up.
Both were about the time he owes to his family.
"For me, you know, I love the game, but I still love my family," Trotz said, holding back tears.
Trotz, who has spent 20 combined years with the Nashville Predators as a coach and now GM, announced that he plans to retire as soon as a new GM is selected.
He will be a part of the search to find his predecessor before stepping into an advisor role.
While rumors circulated that he was stepping down due to health or pressure from the franchise, Trotz cleared the air, saying he wants to be with his family.
"There's a certain time when you realize that there's a lot of stuff that you've done, you've been immersed, and you can't be sometimes present in both places," Trotz said. "You can't be present in your job and you can't be present at home. I just felt that there was an end date."
Trotz has a wife and four children, who now have kids of their own.
While it is a slightly darker topic, Trotz did talk about his own mortality and knowing that he isn't going to be around forever, and wanting to spend that time with his family.
In being so invested in the Predators for two decades, he feels like he owes that time back to his family.
"I don't know if I'm gonna be here tomorrow," Trotz said. "I want to have some of those things with my family. When I took this job, I said, I didn't want to do it to a point where I couldn't do the rest of the stuff (time for family)."
Trotz, 63, became the second GM in team history in 2023, when he replaced David Poile.
He has been a long-time staple of the Nashville Predators franchise, serving as the team's first head coach from 1998 to 2014, posting a 551-479-60 record.
Trotz is the third-most-winning head coach in history, with 914 victories, and won the 2018 Stanley Cup as the Washington Capitals' head coach.
Two things came to mind when Trotz decided to retire: his love for his family and leaving the team in a good place.
"I love the game, I love my family, but they deserve whatever time I have on Earth," Trotz said. "The second thing is to leave this franchise in a really good spot."
Trotz said he's a "big believer in mortality," having seen firsthand those involved in the Predators organization and in his own life pass away.
With that in mind, it was important for him to spend time with those he loved the most and to put them as his top priority over hockey.
"Mortality sets in a little bit, and you think about it and all the things that you want to get done in your life," Trotz said. "It was time (to retire)."
Trotz did share a little bit of the conversation he had with his wife, Kim Trotz, and the support she's given him in making this decision.
"The great thing about my wife is she's supportive," Trotz said. "She's not gonna talk me out of anything. She might want to talk me out of this 'cause I'm gonna be around more.
"We've known each other since grade four, so she knows what I want. She's been the rock of our family."