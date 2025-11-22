Nashville Predators Prepare For Hockey Fights Cancer Night On Saturday

Apr 4, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; A hockey fights cancer ambassador holds the puck during the ceremonial puck drop with Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) and St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) before the game at Bridgestone Arena. Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Amid the noise of on-ice struggles and rumors of roster changes involving the Nashville Predators, a battle of a completely different nature is taking place every day, all over the world: the fight against cancer.

Each season, the NHL and its teams hosts a Hockey Fights Cancer night – typically in November – to raise awareness and funds for their local cancer community.

Now in its 27th season, Hockey Fights Cancer unites the global hockey community through storytelling and meaningful events to fundraise for cancer research, to educate and empower more fans to learn about cancer risk factors and to take action to get screened for certain cancers.

The Nashville Predators Foundation will host its first of two Hockey Fights Cancer nights this season on Saturday, when the Preds take on the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena at 7 Pm CT.

The Foundation is looking to build off the support seen during its Hockey Fights Cancer efforts last season, which raised $229,365.25 for the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund.

“We are excited to host our first Hockey Fights Cancer Night of the 2025-26 season,” Nashville Predators Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca King said in a news release. “These nights are incredibly impactful for our organization as we use our platform to support cancer patients and their families. We are asking SMASHVILLE to join us in the fight against cancer through bidding in our silent auction or donating directly to the 365 Fund. Every dollar we raise goes straight to pediatric cancer research at Vanderbilt."

The Predators organization has had cancer affect members of its family over the past several years. Last July, Erin Daunic, wife of current Preds play-by-play television voice Willy Daunic, passed away at 54 from the illness. Lexi Rogers, the daughter of the team’s equipment manager Pete Rogers, was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. Sheila Crisp, wife of former broadcaster Terry Crisp, was also diagnosed several years earlier. Equipment manager Craig “Partner” Baugh is a prostate cancer survivor.

Since its inception during the 2013-14 season, the 365 Fund, created by former Predators legends Pekka Rinne and Shea Weber, has raised over $4 million in donations and in-kind contributions to advance pediatric cancer research efforts at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Saturday night’s game will feature six patient ambassadors from Monroe Carell who will take part in various in-game activities including: High-fiving the team as they take the ice for warm-ups; meeting with the game’s referees pre-game as part of the NHL Officials Association’s Zebras Care initiative; joining the team on-ice for the starting lineup and national anthem; participating in a ceremonial puck drop; riding the Zambonis; and welcoming the team back to the ice for the second period as the Mayor of SMASHVILLE.

During practice this past Wednesday, Preds goalie Juuse Saros wore a custom mask honoring the four in the Preds family affected by cancer. Saros will wear the mask on Saturday.

“A lot of people are involved, unfortunately, with cancer within the last couple years,” Saros said Wednesday. “I thought I would honor all those people by fighting against it.”

Fans can bid on the mask in the Preds Foundation’s Hockey Fights Cancer auction by texting PREDS to 76278. The auction will close at the start of the third period of Saturday's game. Vaughn Hockey donated the mask, and David Gunnarsson of DaveArt donated the paint job.

To help make a bigger difference, the Preds Foundation is calling on SMASHVILLE to support Hockey Fights Cancer, the 365 Fund and the imperative cancer research taking place at Monroe Carell. There are a number of ways fans can get involved: wearing lavender to Saturday’s game; bid on silent auction items; and donate to the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund.

The goal is to raise $36,500 through these donations.

"We are so very grateful for the long-standing support of the Nashville Predators and the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund that spans well over a decade and that truly has made a difference in the lives of children and their families," Meg Rush, MD, MMHC, President of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, said in a statement. "Each season, we look forward to the Hockey Fights Cancer games that highlight our partnership with the Nashville Predators, raise support for childhood cancer efforts and also celebrate our pediatric cancer patients. I absolutely love to see the joy and hope that the Nashville Predators and Hockey Fights Cancer bring to our patients and families during these events."

Hockey Fights Cancer is a joint initiative of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association and powered by the V Foundation for Cancer Research presented by AstraZeneca.

The Predators’ second Hockey Fights Cancer Night will take place on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, during their game against the Chicago Blackhawks.