Nashville Predators reassign Cameron Reid to OHL in latest training camp roster cuts

Following his first action of the preseason in the Gold Star Showcase on Thursday, Nashville Predators 2025 21st overall pick Cameron Reid has been reassigned to the Kitchener Rangers (OHL).

In addition, defenseman Scott Harrington has been released from his professional tryout agreement. The Predators' training camp roster is now down to 52 players: 29 forwards, 17 defensemen and six goaltenders.

Reid, who was injured in the Predators' final game of the Prospect Tournament on Sept. 15 against the Florida Panthers, returned to practice on Wednesday and saw his first live action of the preseason in Thursday's intersquad scrimmage at the Gold Star Showcase.

His reassignment comes 24 hours before the Predators' weekend slate of preseason road games against the Tampa Bay Lightning (Saturday) and the Carolina Hurricanes (Sunday).

Last season, Reid scored an impressive 54 points in 67 games and logged 44 penalty minutes with the Kitchener Rangers. He was also invited to play in the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge, where he was named Team West MVP.

There was also an injury update ahead of Friday's practice as Matthew Wood was absent after leaving Thursday's scrimmage early with an undisclosed injury.

This is the second injury that the Predators are dealing with in the preseason, as Nicolas Hague suffered an upper-body injury in the Predators' game against the Florida Panthers on Sept. 21 and is expected to be out for 4-6 weeks.

Defenseman Tanner Molendyk and forward Zachary L'Heureux both returned to the ice on Wednesday after not playing the first week of training camp due to injury.