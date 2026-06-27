Logo
Nashville PredatorsNashville Predators

Nashville Predators Select Defensemen Tommy Bleyl After Acquiring Pick 31 From Hurricanes

SpencerLazary@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge
Spencer Lazary
6h
Updated Jun 27, 2026, 03:58
featured

Nashville bolstered their thin prospect pool by trading back into the first round, securing a high-scoring, mobile playmaker poised to become the future anchor of their blue line.

The Nashville Predators have made another first-round pick in the 2026 NHL draft.

After acquiring pick No. 31 from the Carolina Hurricanes for picks No. 42 and 57, they drafted Tommy Bleyl. A right-handed-shooting defenseman, who was slated to go in the late first round. 

"The draft has been a dream of mine, getting drafted first round especially," Bleyl said. "It's everything to me. My whole family is here and they are so proud of me. There's some emotions going on and later tonight there will be even more, but it's just the starting line." 

The Pro Hockey Group, founded by former NHL scout Jason Bukala, released a blurb on what type of player he is. 

"Bleyl is a mobile, puck-moving defenseman who excels with the puck on his stick. His skating, vision and passing ability allow him to drive transition, create offense and contribute effectively on the power play."

moreVideos

Bleyl has the potential to be an impactful defensemen similar to how Lane Hutson plays with the Montreal Canadiens. He can use his skating and vision to make a great first pass and crease offense. 

That is a big need for the Predators. They have a ton of young forwards, including their 10th overall pick Wyatt Cullen. However, they are pretty thin in terms of high-end prospects on the blue line. Bleyl helps with that a lot and has a good chance at being the future of the Predators' blue line. 

Bleyl played the 2025-26 season with the Moncton Wildcats in the QMJHL. He played in 63 games and scored 13 goals and 68 assists for 81 points.

"The hardest part about this process was keeping the noise out and focusing on my own game throughout the season," Bleyl said. "There's a lot of stuff online and a lot of made-up rivalries that are unnecessary, but I'm focused on playing my game and my best game style." 

He credited a lot of his recent development to Dave Randall of North American Hockey Systems, allowing him to improve on his skating and have the rookie season he did in Moncton. 

"I was one his players and skated with him ever since I was five. I give him all the credit for my skating ability," Bleyl said. "I've spent thousands of hours there, working in a small rink, grinding away. It's really paid off." 

After a strong season, he will return to the Wildcats next season, then jump to the NCAA and join Michigan State University in the 2027-28 season.

Depending on the timing, Bleyl may play with Predators prospect Ryker Lee, who was drafted 26th overall last year and is entering his second season with the Spartans. 

Nashville PredatorsNHL Draft
Latest News
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy