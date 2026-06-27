Nashville Predators Select Defensemen Tommy Bleyl After Acquiring Pick 31 From Hurricanes
Spencer Lazary6hUpdated Jun 27, 2026, 03:58featured
Nashville bolstered their thin prospect pool by trading back into the first round, securing a high-scoring, mobile playmaker poised to become the future anchor of their blue line.
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