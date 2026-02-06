Logo
Nashville's Michael McCarron Fined For Slash On Washington's Trevor van Riemsdyk

Dylan Loucks
12h
McCarron faces a hefty fine for a third-period slash on van Riemsdyk. Player Safety delivers a financial penalty for the late hit.

In the Nashville Predators' last game against the Washington Capitals, Preds' forward Michael McCarron slashed Caps defensemen Trevor van Riemsdyk.

The NHL announced on Friday that McCarron has been fined $2,343.75, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for his slash.

In the third period of the game, McCarron whacked van Riemsdyk on the forearm way after the play. There was no penalty on the play but the NHL's Player Safety program has fined McCarron for the slash.

Nashville is four points outside of a Wild Card spot and will head into the break 3-4-3 in its last ten games.

The Predators first game after the break will be against the Chicago Blackhawks on Feb. 26 at Bridgestone Arena.  

