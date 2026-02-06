Nashville's Michael McCarron Fined For Slash On Washington's Trevor van Riemsdyk

In the Nashville Predators [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/nashville-predators]'\nlast game against the Washington Capitals\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/washington-capitals], Preds' forward Michael\nMcCarron slashed Caps defensemen Trevor van Riemsdyk.\n\nThe NHL announced on Friday that McCarron has been fined $2,343.75, the maximum\nallowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for his slash.\n\n\n\nIn the third period of the game, McCarron whacked van Riemsdyk on the forearm\nway after the play. There was no penalty on the play but the NHL's Player Safety\nprogram has fined McCarron for the slash.\n\nNashville is four points outside of a Wild Card spot and will head into the\nbreak 3-4-3 in its last ten games.\n\nThe Predators first game after the break will be against the Chicago Blackhawks\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/chicago-blackhawks] on Feb. 26 at Bridgestone\nArena.