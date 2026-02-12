Logo
Nashville Predators
Predators' Captain Roman Josi Opens Olympics With A Point In 4-0 Win cover image

Predators' Captain Roman Josi Opens Olympics With A Point In 4-0 Win

Dylan Loucks
22h
Josi captains Switzerland, igniting offense with a key assist in their dominant Olympic opener. His leadership shines on the global stage.

The Nashville Predators is pretty well represented at the 2026 Olympics. There are also a few former Predators players representing their countries on the big stage.

After a tough opening day for the Preds players in Filip Forsberg and Juuse Saros, captain Roman Josi had a good first day.

Josi, 35, is also the captain of Switzerland for the Olympics. His former Preds teammate Kevin Fiala is one of the assistants.

The Predators captain picked up an assist on Timo Meier's third period goal in Switzerland's 4-0 win over France.

From NHLStats, Josi is the only Swiss player to win an individual award presented for on-ice accolades in the NHL, claiming the Norris Trophy in 2019-20.

That happened to be the first of four straight seasons in which he led the Predators in scoring

He has played for Switzerland at nine World Championships, helping to secure three of the four medals the country has won over the past 71 years (silver in 2013, 2018 and 2024).

In 2013, he became the first Swiss player to claim MVP honors at the tournament (and was named Best Defenseman and to the All-Star Team) after leading the country to its first gold medal game at the event in more than 75 years.

In 2024, he captained the club and led all defensemen in scoring with three goals and 12 points in ten games to again earn Best Defenseman and All-Star Team honors.

He is also the only Swiss player to win multiple directorate awards at the Worlds. Josi ranks among the longest tenured current NHL captains (9th season) entering his second Olympic Winter Games (also 2014).

Predators At The Olympics

thehockeynews.comForsberg demoted in Sweden's lineup, Saros loses in Finland's 1st game | Predators at OlympicsPredators stars Filip Forsberg and Juuse Saros face early Olympic struggles: Forsberg demoted, Saros takes a loss.

