Predators Defenseman Nic Hague Out Week-To-Week With Lower-Body Injury

The Nashville Predators\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/nashville-predators] (24-23-4) hosted the Utah\nMammoth [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/utah] (27-20-4) for the final game at\nhome of the three-game homestand.\n\nNashville’s blue line saw a shuffle Saturday night as Nic Hague was held out of\nthe lineup.\n\nThe Predators turned to Adam Wilsby, who returned from his own lower-body issue\nand slotted in on the back end in Hague’s place.\n\nWilsby had missed time recently but was cleared to return and provide depth on\nthe Predators’ defense as Hague begins his recovery.\n\nHague, 27, has played in 41 games this season for the Predators. He has recorded\ntwo goals, nine assists, 11 points, 54 hits and 34 penalty minutes.\n\n\n\nHague is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury.\n\nThe Preds will face the Boston Bruins\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins] (30-20-2) on Tuesday to begin a\nthree-game road trip.