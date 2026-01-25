Logo
Nashville Predators
Powered by Roundtable
Predators Defenseman Nic Hague Out Week-To-Week With Lower-Body Injury cover image

Predators Defenseman Nic Hague Out Week-To-Week With Lower-Body Injury

Dylan Loucks
6h
Partner
131Members·2.3KPosts
DylanLoucks@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Defenseman Nic Hague sidelined week-to-week. Adam Wilsby stepped in as Predators face injury concerns and a tough road trip ahead.

The Nashville Predators (24-23-4) hosted the Utah Mammoth (27-20-4) for the final game at home of the three-game homestand.

Nashville’s blue line saw a shuffle Saturday night as Nic Hague was held out of the lineup.

The Predators turned to Adam Wilsby, who returned from his own lower-body issue and slotted in on the back end in Hague’s place.

Wilsby had missed time recently but was cleared to return and provide depth on the Predators’ defense as Hague begins his recovery.

Hague, 27, has played in 41 games this season for the Predators. He has recorded two goals, nine assists, 11 points, 54 hits and 34 penalty minutes.

Hague is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

The Preds will face the Boston Bruins (30-20-2) on Tuesday to begin a three-game road trip.

Latest News
1