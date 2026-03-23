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Predators' Forward Named NHL Second Star Of The Week

Dylan Loucks
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Filip Forsberg ignites Predators' playoff push with a dominant week, netting nine points and securing a crucial Wild Card spot.

The National Hockey League (NHL) announced the three stars presented by GEICO for the week ending March 22.

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov, Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg and Montreal Canadiens right wing Cole Caufield have been named the recipients.

Forsberg, 31, ranked second in the NHL with four goals, five assists and nine points in four games to propel the Predators (33-28-9, 75 points) to a perfect week.

His terrific week also pushed the Preds into the final Wild Card position in the Western Conference.

He became the sixth Swedish-born player in League history to accumulate at least 350 career goals and currently sits second on the Predators in goals with 32 and points with 62 through 70 total games this season.

It is his third-straight 30-goal season and his sixth of his career.

The Predators are back home on Tuesday to take on the San Jose Sharks, who trail Nashville by five points in the standings.

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