Nashville Predators Trade Michael McCarron To Wild For 2028 2nd Round Pick

Predators ship physicality to the Wild for future draft capital. McCarron's departure reshapes Nashville's roster and future plans.
The Nashville Predators have made their first move of the NHL trade deadline trading center Michael McCarron to the Minnesota Wild for a 2028 2nd round draft pick.
ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reported the news just minutes after the Predators announced McCarron had be scratched in Tuesday’s road game against the Blue Jackets due to “roster management purposes.”
Nashville now has eight picks in the 2028 NHL Draft: one first round, two second round and one each in rounds three through seven.
He is in the final year of a 2-year, $1.8 million contract. McCarron will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.
The 31-year-old, 6-foot, 6-inch center has played in 59 games this season, recording five goals and seven assists for 12 points. McCarron has also logged a team-high 73 penalty minutes.
McCarron had been with the Predators for five and a half seasons now, acquired in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens during the 2019-20 season.
He’s mainly taken on an enforcer role, centering the fourth line, during his time in Nashville.
The Predators are working with about $30 million in deadline cap space with seven contracts expiring this offseason.
Michael Bunting, Erin Haula, Tyson Jost and Nick Blankenburg will all be unrestricted free agents.
Justin Barron and Zach L’Heureux will be restricted free agents.