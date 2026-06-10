Predators Should Move On From Jonathan Marchessault

As Nashville’s veteran core falters, the franchise must prioritize youth over aging contracts. Trading the former Conn Smythe winner clears vital cap space for a needed roster reset.
When the Nashville Predators signed Jonathan Marchessault to a five-year, $27.5 million contract in the summer of 2024, the expectation was pretty simple. He was coming off a Stanley Cup win with the Vegas Golden Knights, had just scored 42 goals, and looked like the type of player who could help push Nashville into contender territory, playing alongside Steven Stamkos.
That obviously hasn't happened.
The Predators have missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, and now that Chris MacFarland is running the front office, it feels like some difficult conversations are coming. One of them probably has to involve Marchessault.
It's tough to look at the last two years and call the signing anything other than disappointing. This past season was especially rough. Marchessault finished with 12 goals and 31 points in 62 games, dealt with injuries, and never really found the offensive rhythm Nashville brought him in to provide.
At the same time, the Predators are no longer a team built entirely around veterans. There are younger players pushing for bigger opportunities, and that's where things get interesting. Matthew Wood, Joakim Kemell, and Luke Evangelista are part of the future. And, eventually, those players need more ice time and bigger roles if the organization wants to find out exactly what it has.
That's why a trade should happen this season.
Not because Marchessault can't still help a team, but because Nashville may have reached the point where moving forward is more important than trying to make an old plan work. Reports have already suggested that both sides could be open to a fresh start, although his no-movement clause means he will have a significant say in where that might be.
The contract is probably the biggest hurdle. Nashville may need to retain salary, and the return likely isn't going to be anything headline-grabbing. However, sometimes it's just worth moving out a heavier contract even if the return isn't overly impactful.
If MacFarland can clear some cap space, open up a roster spot, and give one of the organization's younger forwards a bigger opportunity. Then it starts with moving on from Marchessault, which could happen as early as the 2026 NHL Draft.