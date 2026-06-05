Predators Should Take A Chance On Patrik Laine This Summer

Nashville’s search for an elite finisher could find its match in the former 40-goal scorer, offering a high-upside gamble to ignite the power play and top-six.
The countdown to July 1 is underway, and the Nashville Predators could be a team worth watching when it comes to Patrik Laine.
The 28-year-old confirmed during the Montreal Canadiens' locker cleanout that he'll be heading to free agency this summer. It brings an end to a frustrating stint in Montreal, where a core-muscle injury limited him to just five games. Even so, Laine made it clear he still believes he can get back to being the player who routinely scored 30 to 40 goals.
From Nashville's perspective, the fit makes some sense.
The Predators have spent the last few years trying to build a deeper, more competitive roster, but they still don't have many natural finishers on the wing. They play a structured game and have plenty of responsible forwards, but pure goal scorers are hard to find. When healthy, that's exactly what Laine has been throughout his NHL career.
There is risk involved, of course. Injuries have become a recurring issue, and that will likely impact both the term and value of his next contract. At the same time, that's what could make him attainable for a team looking for upside without committing long-term.
A shorter prove-it deal could work for both sides. Nashville would get a chance to add a high-end scoring threat, while Laine would get an opportunity to rebuild his value in a stable environment without being expected to carry the offence by himself.
If a deal gets done, the fit on the ice is pretty straightforward. Laine would slide into the top six and immediately become a focal point on the power play, giving the Predators another scoring weapon that the roster has lacked at times.
With free agency approaching, Nashville stands out as a team that could make a lot of sense if Laine is looking for the right place to reset and get his career back on track.