THN Archive: Franchise Legend - David Legwand

DL: I’m not actively involved every single day, but I’m on the phone with the GM every day. It keeps me involved, and we should have a good team this year. Now, players all have their own skill coaches. But to me, skill involves being the best at what you do. If you’re a penalty-killer, be the best penalty-killer. If you’re a faceoff guy, be the best faceoff guy. Guys like Guy Carbonneau and Kris Draper were phenomenal at what they did. Not everyone is going to score 40 goals every year. Not everyone is going to score even 20 goals. Some guys are going to score 10 and be really good scoring 10 and be a pain in the ass to play against.