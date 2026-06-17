THN Archive: The O'Reilly Factor

O’Reilly was knocked out of the lineup with a broken finger after taking a shot in the hand in his eighth game after the trade, but he was expected to return before the playoffs. And, really, it’s the post-season where the Leafs believe he’ll have a defining impact. Starting with getting O’Reilly and Noel Acciari from the Blues, the Leafs essentially changed the entire complexion of their secondary elements. Dubas was bold and decisive at the deadline, not only because he himself is on an expiring contract but because he believes this is the season where this team can do something special. A long playoff run is absolutely essential in 2023, but “long” in The Center of the Hockey Universe™ is defined by getting out of the first round for the first time since 2004. And that’s a good thing, considering that if the Leafs can beat Tampa Bay in Round 1, their likely opponent in Round 2 will be Boston, a team that is having one of the greatest regular seasons in NHL history and loaded up pretty well itself at the deadline.