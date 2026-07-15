THN Archive: Working In Concert

We’re not exactly sure what the Predators will turn out to be with Stamkos and Co., but they will be must-see TV. However, thanks in part to the free-agent additions Trotz has made the past two summers, the real action will be in the family room before and after games and between periods. For starters, Marchessault and Ryan O’Reilly both have four kids. Stamkos, Luke Schenn and Gustav Nyquist each have three. Nashville staple Roman Josi has two, and fellow pillar Filip Forsberg became a father for the first time a week after the Predators lost Game 6 to fall to the Vancouver Canucks in the first round last spring. Except for Marchessault’s 10-year-old son, the other children are all under eight. “You wouldn’t want to be babysitting all those kids while the game is going on,” Stamkos said. “They’ve just got to build a little rink for the kids and let them go at it.”