09.28.25 Split Squad Devils Rosters

The New Jersey Devils will play two games on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. One against the Washington Capitals at Prudential Center and the other in Quebec City against the Ottawa Senators.
The organization has released the rosters, which are as follows:
Dadonov - Mercer - Brown
Cotter - Glass - Legare
Bordeleau - Rooney - Squires
Crookshank - Lammikko - Parent
Cholowski - Addison
Edwards - Strand
White - Diotte
Romanov
Malek
Gritsyuk - Hughes - Bratt
Palat - Hischier - Meier
Lachance - Melovsky - Hameenaho
MacDermid - Glendening - Halonen
Casey - Pesce
Dillon - Nemec
Vilen - Osipov
Markstrom
Daws
Devils fans can watch either game on the Devils website and app or listen to the Caps game on the Devils Hockey Network.
