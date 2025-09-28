    • Powered by Roundtable

    09.28.25 Split Squad Devils Rosters

    Updated at: Sep 28, 2025, 16:54

    The New Jersey Devils will play two games on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. One against the Washington Capitals at Prudential Center and the other in Quebec City against the Ottawa Senators.

    The organization has released the rosters, which are as follows:

    NJD vs OTT

    Dadonov - Mercer - Brown

    Cotter - Glass - Legare

    Bordeleau - Rooney - Squires

    Crookshank - Lammikko - Parent

    Cholowski - Addison

    Edwards - Strand

    White - Diotte

    Romanov

    Malek

    WSH vs. NJD

    Gritsyuk - Hughes - Bratt

    Palat - Hischier - Meier

    Lachance - Melovsky - Hameenaho

    MacDermid - Glendening - Halonen

    Casey - Pesce

    Dillon - Nemec

    Vilen - Osipov

    Markstrom

    Daws

    Devils fans can watch either game on the Devils website and app or listen to the Caps game on the Devils Hockey Network.

