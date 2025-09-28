09.28.25 Split Squad Devils Rosters

The New Jersey Devils will play two games on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. One against the Washington Capitals at Prudential Center and the other in Quebec City against the Ottawa Senators.

The organization has released the rosters, which are as follows:

NJD vs OTT

Dadonov - Mercer - Brown

Cotter - Glass - Legare

Bordeleau - Rooney - Squires

Crookshank - Lammikko - Parent

Cholowski - Addison

Edwards - Strand

White - Diotte

Romanov

Malek

WSH vs. NJD

Gritsyuk - Hughes - Bratt

Palat - Hischier - Meier

Lachance - Melovsky - Hameenaho

MacDermid - Glendening - Halonen

Casey - Pesce

Dillon - Nemec

Vilen - Osipov

Markstrom

Daws

Devils fans can watch either game on the Devils website and app or listen to the Caps game on the Devils Hockey Network.

