Devils Beat Ducks 4-1 for Third Straight Home Win

New Jersey Devils
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 23, 2026 1:44 AMPublished Oct 23, 2026 1:44 AM
The New Jersey Devils earned their third consecutive win at Prudential Center on Thursday night, defeating the Anaheim Ducks 4-1. Arseny Gritsyuk, Nico Hischier, Anthony Mantha, and Jack Hughes each scored for New Jersey, while goaltender Nico Daws stopped 16 of 17 shots.
Gritsyuk opened the scoring early in the first period, extending his goal streak to four games. Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt picked up assists on the Russian winger’s fifth goal of the season.
The Devils controlled the opening 10 minutes, limiting Anaheim’s opportunities. Daws didn’t face his first shot until 14:32 into the period.
New Jersey doubled its lead on the power play after Ducks forward Alex Killorn was called for tripping Johnathan Kovacevic. Hischier capitalized, scoring his fourth power-play goal of the season to make it 2-0.
In the second period, Daws turned aside all eight shots he faced as Anaheim began to build momentum but couldn’t find the back of the net. Ducks defensemen Tyson Hinds and Drew Helleson led the team with two shots apiece through 40 minutes.
The Ducks finally broke through with 11 minutes remaining in the third period, scoring on their 13th shot of the night. Tim Washe, a 25-year-old forward, found the back of the net in his first career game against New Jersey to cut the deficit to 2-1.
Mantha restored the Devils’ two-goal cushion at the 13:27 mark of the third. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound winger established position in front of Anaheim goaltender Ville Husso and buried his second goal of the season to make it 3-1.
In the final seconds, Hughes sealed the victory with an empty-net goal, securing the 4-1 win. Hughes and Bratt each finished the night with two points.
The Devils return to action Saturday afternoon to wrap up their homestand against the Los Angeles Kings.
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