Devils Defeat Capitals 5-2 Behind Goals From Three Recent Call-Ups

New Jersey Devils
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 13, 2026 3:12 PMPublished Nov 13, 2026 3:12 PM
The New Jersey Devils defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Thursday in the opening game of a home-and-home series. New Jersey received offensive contributions from all three players recalled from their American Hockey League affiliate, the Utica Comets, each finding the back of the net.
"It's a Utica hat trick," Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe said with a smile.
Evan Rodrigues scored the game's opening goal on the power play while he was on the second unit with Dougie Hamilton, Luke Evangelista, Timo Meier, and Arseny Gritsyuk. It was the first of two points for the 33-year-old.
With four minutes remaining on Declan Chisholm’s penalty against Aliaksei Protas, Washington tied the game with a goal from Ryan Leonard. It was the Capitals' seventh shot on Connor Hellebuyck while on the man advantage.
Entering the game, Washington and New Jersey were tied for first in the NHL with seven total comeback wins this season.
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A little over two minutes into the second period, the Capitals took a 2-1 lead off an even-strength goal by Pierre-Luc Dubois.
Lenni Hämeenaho tied the game with his first of the season after being recalled from Utica on Wednesday. Defenseman Brenden Dillon and Hämeenaho’s linemate, Cody Glass, picked up the assists.
"Yeah, it wasn't a pretty one, but I'll take that every day of the week," Hameenaho said. "It was a good shot from Dilly, and I think it hit my glove and went in."
In his Devils debut, defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok, another call-up from Utica, scored the game-winning goal at the 6:27 mark of the third period. Thursday night marked the third game in three nights for the 25-year-old.
""I like to play, so I was actually pumped," Kolyachonok said.
With under three minutes remaining, Stefan Noesen scored to give New Jersey a 4-2 lead. Jack Hughes hit the empty net to secure the team’s seventh win in Newark.
Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck improved his record with the Devils to 6-0-0.
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