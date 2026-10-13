Devils Fall to Senators, 4-1, Despite Strong Penalty Kill

New Jersey Devils
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 13, 2026 3:29 AMPublished Oct 13, 2026 3:29 AM
The New Jersey Devils fell to the Ottawa Senators, 4-1, at Prudential Center on Monday night. Despite an effective penalty kill, the Devils struggled to generate offense, with their lone goal from Arseny Gritsyuk scored in the third period.
Brenden Dillon was assessed an interference penalty against former Devil Fabian Zetterlund with 12:24 remaining in the first period. Luke Hughes, Brett Pesce, Cody Glass, and Dawson Mercer began the penalty kill before Dougie Hamilton, Jonas Siegenthaler, Evan Rodrigues, and Nico Hischier took over. The Devils successfully limited the Senators to just one shot during their power play.
Later in the period, Anthony Mantha received a five-minute major for boarding Ottawa defenseman Nikolas Matinpalo. Matinpalo was evaluated by a trainer on the ice before eventually heading down the tunnel. New Jersey's penalty kill once again rose to the occasion, allowing only two shots during the extended advantage.
Through 20 minutes, Ottawa held a 7-4 edge in shots, but neither team found the back of the net.
The Senators broke the deadlock just nine seconds into the second period, scoring on their eighth shot of the game. Shane Pinto recorded his first goal of the season to give Ottawa a 1-0 lead. The goal marked the fifth consecutive game in which New Jersey surrendered the opening goal.
Five minutes into the period, Amadeus Lombardi was called for slashing Stephen Halliday. The Devils' penalty kill continued to keep the game within reach, but another infraction proved costly.
Luke Evangelista took New Jersey's fifth penalty of the game with 11 minutes remaining in the middle frame. With 1:37 left on the ensuing penalty kill, Halliday doubled Ottawa's advantage, making it 2-0.
The Devils struggled to turn their defensive effort into offensive production in the third period. Around the halfway mark of the frame, New Jersey outshot Ottawa 6-0, but Ullmark stood tall to preserve the Senators' lead.
Ottawa then extended its advantage to 3-0 on its first shot of the period, with Tim Stützle scoring his fifth goal of the season.
New Jersey appeared to get on the scoreboard when Jesper Boqvist found the net, but the goal was overturned following a review for goaltender interference.
The Devils finally broke through at 14:59 of the third period. Gritsyuk fired a wrist shot from between the circles for his first goal of the season, cutting Ottawa's lead to 3-1. Jack Hughes recorded the primary assist, extending his point streak to three games.
Any hopes of a late comeback were extinguished when Tyler Kleven scored an empty-net goal at 17:53, sealing the Senators' 4-1 victory.
The Devils will look to regroup and find a way to generate more consistent offense in their next outing on Tuesday night against the Detroit Red Wings.
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