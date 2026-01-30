Devils Lose Star Forward In Team's 3-2 Overtime Victory Over Predators

At the 4:10 mark of the first period, Hughes went down the tunnel with a team trainer. He briefly returned seven minutes later and played one 55-second shift.
At the 8:13 mark, he completed his third and final shift of the game as he went down the tunnel for a second time and did not return. He played 2:27, winning one draw, and was credited with one takeaway and two giveaways.
After the game, head coach Sheldon Keefe said that at this time, the club does not believe it is a serious lower-body injury, but do not have a definitive timeline. In 36 games this season, Hughes has 36 points (12 goals, 24 assists). He entered Thursday night’s game on a three-game point streak. He previously missed 18 games in November and December after suffering an off-ice injury at a team dinner in Chicago.
The Devils have three games scheduled before the Olympic break. The club travels north to play the Ottawa Senators on Saturday and will return home to host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday and the New York Islanders on Thursday.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.