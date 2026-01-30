Devils Lose Star Forward In Team's 3-2 Overtime Victory Over Predators

After the game, head coach Sheldon Keefe said that at this time, the club does not believe it is a serious lower-body injury, but do not have a definitive timeline.

In 36 games this season, Hughes has 36 points (12 goals, 24 assists). He entered Thursday night’s game on a three-game point streak. He previously missed 18 games in November and December after suffering an off-ice injury at a team dinner in Chicago.