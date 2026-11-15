Devils Outlast Capitals in Seven-Goal Offensive Showing, Improve to 7-0-0 With Hellebuyck

New Jersey Devils
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 15, 2026 2:43 PMPublished Nov 15, 2026 2:43 PM
The New Jersey Devils showcased their resilience on Saturday night, overcoming multiple deficits to defeat the Washington Capitals 7-4 at Capital One Arena. Connor Hellebuyck made 43 saves on 47 shots to improve his record to 7-0-0, while 2024 first-round pick Anton Silaev made his NHL debut amid a series of injuries and illnesses affecting the New Jersey lineup.
“[Silaev] is probably getting this opportunity sooner than we had thought that he would, and it is just a symptom of the injuries that we have here now with injuries and illness,” head coach Sheldon Keefe told NJD.TV before the game.
New Jersey was without defensemen Brett Pesce and Vladislav Kolyachonok, both of whom were sidelined with an illness.
Silaev, a 20-year-old defenseman recalled from the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League, found himself in the middle of the action early in his NHL debut. During his second shift of the game, Washington opened the scoring when Pierre-Luc Dubois collected the puck between the rookie's skates and beat Hellebuyck.
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It took Silaev a couple of shifts to find his footing, but the rookie defenseman settled into his NHL debut, finishing with 12:45 of ice time and six hits.
Silaev’s Comets teammate Lenni Hameenaho responded by tying the game with his second goal in as many nights. The 22-year-old scored off a pass from Cody Glass, while Jesper Boqvist also picked up an assist.
Ryan Leonard restored Washington’s lead at the 14:34 mark, scoring his seventh goal of the season. Leonard has now found the back of the net in every matchups against New Jersey this season.
The Devils answered on the power play when Connor Brown tied the game at 2-2. The goal was initially reviewed to determine whether Brown had directed the puck into the net with a distinct kicking motion, but it ultimately stood. Jesper Bratt recorded his 17th assist of the season, while Luke Hughes picked up his sixth.
With his primary assist, Bratt extended his point streak to eight games.
In the waning minutes of the opening period, Anthony Beauvillier scored to give Washington a 3-2 advantage heading into the first intermission.
New Jersey responded in the second period, with Boqvist tying the game at 3-3 at the 10:33 mark. Boqvist capitalized on a rebound after Charlie Lindgren stopped Hameenaho's initial attempt.
The Devils took their first lead of the night when Timo Meier scored his second power-play goal of the game at 16:18, giving New Jersey a 4-3 advantage heading into the third period.
The Devils added to their lead just 56 seconds into the final frame. Nico Hischier scored a shorthanded goal off a pass from Brown to make it 5-3.
Washington answered on the power play when Ilya Protas scored at 1:22, cutting New Jersey's lead to one.
Evan Rodrigues restored the two-goal cushion at 3:18. He later added an empty-net goal at 16:45 to seal the 7-4 victory.
Hischier's shorthanded tally and New Jersey's two power-play goals proved particularly important in a game where the Devils needed their special teams to deliver. Hellebuyck also came up with several key saves, including 24 in the third period, to help his team withstand Washington's offensive pressure.
After the game, Keefe credited his team's resilience, particularly its ability to overcome stretches when things weren't going according to plan.
"Just resilience," Keefe told NJD.TV. "The whole bend don't break piece of it. We have been talking here about nights when you don't quite have it, your special teams got to carry you a bit, and two power play goals, a shorthanded goal, and great goaltending."
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