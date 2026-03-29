Devils Suffer 5-2 Loss To Hurricanes

"They're not an unbeatable group," Connor Brown told NJD.TV. "I think some scars along the way from this group need to be healed. As soon as you let one in and go on your heels, that's the type of game that they prey on. So it's a big learning moment for this team. But it's certainly not unfixable. It's all between the ears, and we have the players in here to overcome that. We have a young group that's gonna continue to grow, and I think that's what it comes down to.”