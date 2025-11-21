Devils Suffer First Shutout Loss To Panthers

The New Jersey Devils suffered their first shutout loss of the season to the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday night.

Devils goaltender Jake Allen made 23 saves on 24 shots for a .958 save percentage in his team's 1-0 loss.

Sam Reinhart scored the game's lone goal at the 12:58 mark of the first period. The 30-year-old picked up the puck in the neutral zone near New Jersey's blue line and quickly fired the puck past Allen for a 1-0 Florida lead entering the first intermission.

The Devils were outshot 11-7 in the second period, with large stretches played in New Jersey's zone. Allen played incredibly well to keep the score 1-0 after 40 minutes.

The Devils limited the Panthers to four shots in the third period, but Sergei Bobrovsky stood tall, stopping all 12 shots he faced.

New Jersey will wrap up their five-game road trip on Saturday night in Philadelphia.

